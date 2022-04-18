Why Malcolm Butler Believes ‘Surprise’ Patriots Reunion Became Possible

NESN Logo Sign In

Against all odds, Malcolm Butler is back with the Patriots. But how?

How is that a player whose infamous and, some might say, humiliating benching in Super Bowl LII is back playing for the head coach who kept him on the sidelines on the NFL’s biggest stage? How, after all that’s been said about the mysterious controversy in the years since, is Butler once again set to see snaps in New England’s secondary?

Well, it’s about what didn’t happen since that night in Minneapolis, where the Eagles Philly-Specialed their way to a win over the Patriots.

Moments after Super Bowl LII, an understandably emotional Butler said the Patriots “gave up” on him. He also said he could’ve been the difference between New England winning and losing, a notion many Patriots fans agree with.

But after that? Butler, for the most part, was a steel trap. Despite having more reasons than the Cassius Marshes and Darrelle Revises of the world to rip the Patriots, Butler largely said nothing about his Super Bowl benching. Even the following season, after Butler’s Titans beat the Patriots in Tennessee, he stayed silent while others, like Dion Lewis, trash-talked New England.

Without that consistent commitment to the high road, Butler’s Patriots reunion — a two-year deal signed last month — probably wouldn’t have happened.

“I didn’t expect to come back to New England,” Butler said Monday while speaking with Patriots reporters. “But I always had respect for the New England Patriots, (Robert) Kraft, Jonathan Kraft, Bill Belichick. And one thing I learned: You never burn your bridges down. You handle situations as a man and as a grown-up.