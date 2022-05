NESN Logo Sign In

The Perfection Line is back for the Boston Bruins.

Boston will look to get its first win of the series Friday night as TD Garden plays host to Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak will start the game on the top line for the first time in a long time as the team looks for a spark.

