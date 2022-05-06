What Speedy Jarren Duran Can Provide For Struggling Red Sox Offense

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were forced to make a couple of roster moves ahead of their three-game set with the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park.

In the shuffle, Boston called up top prospect Jarren Duran, who will provide a skill set the offense was lacking, speed. The Red Sox are tied for 27th in total stolen bases on the season, tallying only four in seven attempts. They were also the last team to record their first stolen base.

Duran, who will lead off in the first game of the series, has been one of the most productive members of a talented squad for the Worcester Red Sox. He’s currently hitting .397 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs with 11 RBIs and an impressive .478 OBP.

It’s a huge advantage to have a leadoff hitter capable of getting on base almost half of the time. The value increases even further when that player happens to have track speed and a propensity for stealing bases.

Duran has seven stolen bases in just 15 games on eight attempts. If he can maintain similar production for the big-league club, Boston will consistently have a runner in scoring position for the meat of the order.

He’s also got plenty of pop on his own, so it would not be surprising if he was able to provide some instant offense with a leadoff home run or two.