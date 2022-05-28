Red Sox Announce Roster Moves Ahead Of Game 1 Vs. Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox made a few tweaks to their roster ahead of their first game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston on Saturday morning announced Josh Winckowski was appointed to the Red Sox’s roster. Manager Alex Cora said the pitcher would start during the doubleheader, so this comes as no surprise.

The Red Sox also placed Hansel Robles on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 25. Robles is said to be dealing with back spasms.

Ryan Brasier and Phillips Valdez were recalled from Triple-A Worcester. Brasier has struggled mightily this season and was optioned to the WooSox last week.

Hirokazu Sawamura was optioned to Worcester in Boston’s final roster move.

The bullpen imploded in Friday’s loss to the O’s. The Red Sox once held a 6-0 lead but the relief pitchers couldn’t hold it together. Sawamura gave up an earned run on two hits in the loss.

The Red Sox play Game 1 at 12:10 p.m. ET.