Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bullpen Blows 6-0 Lead, Lose 12-8 To Orioles

The Red Sox held a 6-0 lead through the first two innings

The Boston Red Sox went up 6-0 after two innings, but the Baltimore Orioles stormed their way back to a 12-8 win at Fenway Park on Friday.

The Red Sox fell to 21-24, and the Orioles improved to 19-27.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox offense continued their hot run through the first two innings. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts blasted a three-run home run in the first inning, and Boston gave Orioles starter Kyle Brandish a quick exit after 1 2/3 innings. After the five innings, the Red Sox led 8-2.

The Orioles offense then came alive in the seventh inning. Boston’s bullpen gave up 10 runs in three innings of work, including home runs from Jorge Mateo (3-run homer) and Austin Hays (2-run homer). The Red Sox offense could not respond as Baltimore tied the game in the eighth inning and took the lead in the ninth inning.

STARS OF THE GAME
— Devers led the Red Sox in hits, batting 3-for-5, and the third baseman scored three runs.

— Anthony Santander scored the leading run in the ninth inning off an RBI single. The Orioles left fielder hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, batted 2-for-4, scored three runs and had 3 RBI.

— Bogaerts’s first-inning home run was fifth of the year and traveled 423 feet. The Red Sox shortstop batted 2-for-4 (one run, three RBI) on Friday night.

WAGER WATCH
The game’s total closed at 10 runs (-110). Boston and Baltimore went well over the total, and a bet on the Over would have paid out $190.91.

UP NEXT ON NESN
The Red Sox and the Orioles will continue their series Saturday with double-header action. The first game will start at 12:10 p.m. ET and the second game is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Both games will be on NESN following an hour of pregame coverage.

