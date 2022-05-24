Red Sox Closer Prospect Makes Jump From Portland To Worcester

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox’s struggles to close out games has been well documented throughout the 2022 season. They lead the MLB with 11 blown saves in just 19 opportunities.

Fortunately for Boston, they may have help on the way, as the organization’s most promising late-inning reliever prospect is now just one level away from the MLB.

Frank German has been promoted from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday. The 24-year-old right-hander posted a 3.18 ERA in 11 1/3 innings with 18 strikeouts, three walks and a 0.79 WHIP.

German was acquired as part of the package centered around Adam Ottavino from the New York Yankees prior to the 2021 offseason.

The Red Sox have yet to find a closer, as auditions for the role have been ongoing with no clear leader in the clubhouse. There is plenty of room on Boston’s roster for German, whose fastball sits in the high 90s and changeup keeps batters off balance. His lack of walks would also be a welcomed addition to a bullpen with a knack for handing out free passes.