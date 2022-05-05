Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Defends Decision To Use Jake Diekman In Ninth Vs. Angels

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Los Angeles Angeles 10-5 in extra innings at Fenway Park on Wednesday. Despite the final score, the Sox lead the game with two outs in the top of the ninth. From there, the bullpen completely unraveled.

Despite the bullpen allowing a combined seven runs in the ninth and tenth innings (six earned), manager Alex Cora defended his decision to put in Jake Diekman to face Jared Walsh with a one-run lead and two outs in the ninth.

“We tried to get 27 outs,” Cora said as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think we didn’t keep the ball in the ballpark, and then at the end, we walked a lot of people. We had the right matchup for the 27th out, and Walsh put (together) a pretty good at-bat, got a base hit and then after that we didn’t execute pitches. They’re a good offensive club. They hit the ball out of the ballpark, and they took advantage of that.

“We had (Mike) Trout 0-2 and we ended up walking him and then (Shohei) Ohtani, we walk him too. We got (Anthony) Rendon with a 2-1 slider, but you know it’s Walsh against Diekman, right there. You know that’s the matchup that we’ll take any time. You know, 3-2 slider, he fouled one off and then he got one and got a base hit.”

Diekman let the game-tying run cross the plate –which Robles was responsible for — with a walk and a hit but hindsight is 20-20 and the lefty-lefty matchup was favorable versus Walsh, who does not see the ball well against left-handed pitching.

Here are some more notes from Red Sox-Angels:

— Matt Barnes’s fastball is down in velocity significantly from his career average.