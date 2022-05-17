Red Sox Notes: ‘Little Bit More Energy’ Whenever Boston Faces Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

Monday night marked the first time the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have gone up against one another since their American League Championship Series this past October.

And the first meeting of this season between the two squads surely didn’t disappoint.

The Red Sox and Astros added another chapter to what has become a rivalry as of late with Boston scoring three times in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 3-3 deadlock and come away with a 6-3 victory at Fenway Park.

“These organizations have been going head-to-head since 2017,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “We’re very familiar with each other and it was a good baseball game.”

Since 2017, the Red Sox and the Astros have taken turns at ending each other’s campaigns in the postseason. Houston defeated Boston in the divisional round in 2017 before the Red Sox returned the favor the following year in the ALCS on their way to a World Series title. The two sides met again last season with the Astros coming out on top in six games.

That playoff series wasn’t far from J.D. Martinez’s mind as he drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth with a double to cool off a Houston squad that came in having won 12 out of its last 13 games.

“They’ve been playing hot. We kind of haven’t,” Martinez told NESN’s Jahmai Webster following the contest. “Coming off a good series against Texas, coming in, we’re playing against these guys after last year in the playoffs, we all remember what happened last year. So, every time we play them there’s a little bit more energy I would say.”