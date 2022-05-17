Red Sox Wrap: Boston Uses Late-Inning Rally To Topple Astros

The Boston Red Sox began their seven-game homestand on a winning note by using a late-inning rally to take down Houston Astros, 6-3, on Monday night at Fenway Park. The game also featured an hour and 38-minute rain delay.
The Red Sox improve to 14-21 while the Astros fall to 23-13.
Check out the full box score here:
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It was a story of the bullpen yet again for the Red Sox and this time it was Boston’s relivers that remained poised while Houston’s bullpen couldn’t maintain a late lead.
Boston’s bullpen received some big-time performances from John Schreiber, who got out of a jam with runners on the corners in the top of the sixth, and Matt Strahm. Strahm picked up the win after pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, in which he let up one hit and struck out three.
It was nice for Boston’s bullpen, which has certainly had its struggles this season, to be on the other side of things in this one. Boston’s relievers kept an opposing attack at bay for the most part — with the exception of Matt Barnes — while Houston’s relievers couldn’t fool Boston’s bats.
The Red Sox ended up putting together a three-run eighth inning, highlighted by key hits from J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts, which ultimately was the difference in coming out on top.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Martinez continued to stay red-hot in the batter’s box. Not only did Martinez extend his hitting streak to 17 games, but Boston’s designated hitter delivered a massive hit when he doubled in Kiké Hernández for the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth.
— Garrett Whitlock was much sharper than his previous outing against the Braves. Whitlock hurled five-plus innings against Houston, allowing just three hits, two runs and two walks while striking out three. Whitlock ended up with a no-decision.
— Trevor Story turned in a sensational all-around effort. Story first did it in the field with a terrific diving stop and throw onto first to take away a base hit from Alex Bregman.
Story then came up clutch at the plate in the bottom of the seventh when he smashed a 428-foot home run over the Green Monster to level the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh.
WAGER WATCH
The Red Sox opened the scoring in the fourth inning on a fielder’s choice by Alex Verdugo, and if bettors placed a wager on that being the first frame for a runner to cross home plate, they would have been in for a big payday. DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of the first run being scored in the fourth at +1200, which means a $10 bet would have netted a total payout of $130.
ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox and Astros play the second game of their series on Tuesday at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.