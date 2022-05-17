Red Sox Wrap: Boston Uses Late-Inning Rally To Topple Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox began their seven-game homestand on a winning note by using a late-inning rally to take down Houston Astros, 6-3, on Monday night at Fenway Park. The game also featured an hour and 38-minute rain delay.

The Red Sox improve to 14-21 while the Astros fall to 23-13.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It was a story of the bullpen yet again for the Red Sox and this time it was Boston’s relivers that remained poised while Houston’s bullpen couldn’t maintain a late lead.

Boston’s bullpen received some big-time performances from John Schreiber, who got out of a jam with runners on the corners in the top of the sixth, and Matt Strahm. Strahm picked up the win after pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, in which he let up one hit and struck out three.

It was nice for Boston’s bullpen, which has certainly had its struggles this season, to be on the other side of things in this one. Boston’s relievers kept an opposing attack at bay for the most part — with the exception of Matt Barnes — while Houston’s relievers couldn’t fool Boston’s bats.

The Red Sox ended up putting together a three-run eighth inning, highlighted by key hits from J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts, which ultimately was the difference in coming out on top.