Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Quiet Again, Lose Pitcher’s Duel To Reds

The Boston Red Sox didn’t generate much offense as they fell to the Cincinnati Reds, 2-1, at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

With the loss, the Red Sox now stand four games under .500 at 23-27 while the Reds improve to 17-31.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It’s tough to get a true sense of Boston’s offense given the disparity in its recent performances at the plate.

It was just last week the Red Sox scored 33 runs in three games against the Chicago White Sox, but after getting shutout by the Orioles on Monday, it took until the ninth inning for the Red Sox to push a run across the plate against the Reds, which snapped a 17-inning scoreless stretch.

Boston only mustered four hits against the Reds — the Red Sox have just eights hits over their last two games — and couldn’t solve Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo. Castillo’s electric stuff was too much for Boston as he had the Red Sox swinging and missing with high regularity. Cincinnati’s offense wasn’t much better, as the Reds scored both of their runs off throwing errors.

Boston’s bats came to life with three hits in the bottom of the ninth, but Trevor Story couldn’t come through with a timely base knock, striking out to end the game with the tying run 90 feet away.