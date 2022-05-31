Red Sox Vs. Reds Lineups: Michael Wacha, Boston Look To Bounce Back

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox take the field Tuesday night at Fenway Park in their first of two games against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Red Sox will look to bounce back following Monday night’s 10-0 defeat in their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. Boston, now 13-7 in its last 20 games, dropped three of five to Baltimore over the long weekend.

The group will hand the ball over to right-hander Michael Wacha, who will be looking for redemption himself. Wacha, who hasn’t yet recorded a loss this season, allowed five runs on seven hits in his worst outing of the season last week.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora inserted Kevin Plawecki back into the lineup to catch Wacha and hit eighth. The remainder of Boston’s lineup remains the same from Monday’s loss, with Kiké Hernández leading off and remaining in center field.

The Reds will counter with right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo.

NESN will air the game in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.” First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out.

Remember, if you’re on the go, you can stream the game online at Watch NESN Live and on the NESN app.