Tony DeAngelo Needles Boston Media After Hurricanes’ Game 5 Win

Unlike Sunday afternoon in Boston, there was no extracurricular and foolish activity from Tony DeAngelo on Tuesday night.

The first-year Hurricane had arguably his best outing of this first-round Stanley Cup playoff series to date in Carolina’s Game 5 win over the Bruins. DeAngelo potted the Canes’ second goal of the contest and added two assists in his team’s 5-1 win at PNC Arena, sending the Black and Gold to the brink of elimination.

As DeAngelo met with the media after the game, a reporter suggested the loud-mouthed blueliner “let his play do the talking” Tuesday night. The 26-year-old seemingly believes too much has been made about his on-ice antics of late, specifically by those from the Boston area covering the series.

“Yeah, I mean, you guys are trying to start it up a little more than me,” DeAngelo told reporters, per a team-provided video. “I’m not very worried about it. I think the Boston media might be a little angry tonight, but that’s OK.”

DeAngelo surely will hear it from what figures to be a raucous TD Garden crowd Thursday, especially considering the jab he took at Bruins fans prior to Game 5. NESN will provide complete coverage of Boston’s must-win tilt beginning at 6 p.m. ET.