Tony DeAngelo Fires Subtle Shot At Bruins Fans Before Game 5 In Carolina

NESN Logo Sign In

Tony DeAngelo didn’t stop poking the bear Monday, one day after the Hurricanes defenseman tried unsuccessfully to rattle the Bruins’ cages in Boston’s 5-2 win over Carolina at TD Garden.

DeAngelo lost his composure Sunday, engaging in extracurriculars that only seemed to work in Boston’s favor as the Bruins evened their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Hurricanes at two games apiece. So, it probably wasn’t the smartest decision for him to fire a subtle shot at Bruins fans as the best-of-seven set shifts to Carolina for Game 5.

“There’s no panic in our locker room, 2-2 series and we’re back in front of a much louder building than was in Boston,” DeAngelo told reporters Monday. “So, we’ll be fine.”

Obviously not the worst criticism. But there’s guaranteed to be a Game 6 back at TD Garden, and you can bet the boisterous Boston crowd won’t forget DeAngelo’s comment — just like it won’t forget him barking at multiple Bruins players, him cross-checking Curtis Lazar in the face or him childishly launching his stick across the ice as Brad Marchand potted an empty-net goal.

DeAngelo was booed relentlessly Sunday during the Bruins’ series-tying victory. And it’s safe to say he’ll receive another earful Thursday night in Boston regardless of what happens Tuesday night in Carolina.

“You’ve gotta remember, Game 1 was my first playoff game with fans,” DeAngelo said Monday when asked about the crowd at PNC Arena. “I’ve been to playoff games as a kid. I grew up going to Philly games and stuff, which is a crazy crowd, but our crowd has been the loudest that I’ve played in front of, been in front of and will make a big difference for us (Tuesday) night.”

Poke the bear and you’re liable to get bitten. You’d think DeAngelo would’ve learned his lesson over the weekend.