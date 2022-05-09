Tony DeAngelo Fires Subtle Shot At Bruins Fans Before Game 5 In Carolina

This sounds like a challenge for the Game 6 crowd at TD Garden

by

Tony DeAngelo didn’t stop poking the bear Monday, one day after the Hurricanes defenseman tried unsuccessfully to rattle the Bruins’ cages in Boston’s 5-2 win over Carolina at TD Garden.

DeAngelo lost his composure Sunday, engaging in extracurriculars that only seemed to work in Boston’s favor as the Bruins evened their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Hurricanes at two games apiece. So, it probably wasn’t the smartest decision for him to fire a subtle shot at Bruins fans as the best-of-seven set shifts to Carolina for Game 5.

“There’s no panic in our locker room, 2-2 series and we’re back in front of a much louder building than was in Boston,” DeAngelo told reporters Monday. “So, we’ll be fine.”

Obviously not the worst criticism. But there’s guaranteed to be a Game 6 back at TD Garden, and you can bet the boisterous Boston crowd won’t forget DeAngelo’s comment — just like it won’t forget him barking at multiple Bruins players, him cross-checking Curtis Lazar in the face or him childishly launching his stick across the ice as Brad Marchand potted an empty-net goal.

DeAngelo was booed relentlessly Sunday during the Bruins’ series-tying victory. And it’s safe to say he’ll receive another earful Thursday night in Boston regardless of what happens Tuesday night in Carolina.

“You’ve gotta remember, Game 1 was my first playoff game with fans,” DeAngelo said Monday when asked about the crowd at PNC Arena. “I’ve been to playoff games as a kid. I grew up going to Philly games and stuff, which is a crazy crowd, but our crowd has been the loudest that I’ve played in front of, been in front of and will make a big difference for us (Tuesday) night.”

Poke the bear and you’re liable to get bitten. You’d think DeAngelo would’ve learned his lesson over the weekend.

More Bruins:

Patrice Bergeron Future Not Talking Point As Bruins Continue Playoff Run
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown
Previous Article

Bucks GM Jon Horst Sounds Off On NBA Officiating In Series With Celtics
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak
Next Article

How David Pastrnak Felt After Bruins’ ‘Perfection Line’ Delivered In Boston

Picked For You

Related