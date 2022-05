NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story had himself a week.

The Boston Red Sox will ride their five-game winning streak into a series with the Chicago White Sox.

Boston will hope to count on Story once again as the Red Sox shortstop won the American League Player of the Week award after leading MLB in home runs, RBI, slugging, and OPS during the week.

For more on Story’s dominance, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.