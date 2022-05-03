When Will Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Pitch Vs. Red Sox In Upcoming Series?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were expecting to see Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani on the mound in the series opener between the teams on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

But now, the Red Sox, and their fans, will have to wait to see the two-way sensation, according to Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe.

Ohtani was tentatively slated to take the ball for the Angels on Tuesday, but suffered left groin tightness in the ninth inning of LA’s contest Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, forcing him to leave the game.

There’s still hope Ohtani, who was used as a pinch hitter on Monday, will still toe the rubber either Wednesday or Thursday for the Angels.

“(The concern) is not heavy right now,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said before Monday’s game, per McWilliams. “I talked to him (Sunday night) and it sounds OK. Let’s just wait and see. I?m always an optimistic person.”

Noah Syndergaard will take Ohtani’s spot in the rotation and he will face off against Michael Wacha on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch coverage of the game on NESN.