Where Oddsmakers Project Patriots To Finish In AFC East Post NFL Draft

The New England Patriots had been in the driver’s seat of the AFC East for decades.

After back-to-back first-place finishes by the Buffalo Bills, New England is no longer expected to cruise to a division crown. The Patriots trailed the Bills by just one game in 2021, finishing in second place at 10-7 but are facing some roster overhaul heading into the 2022 season. More importantly, their rivals made some notable moves to improve.

The widely-questioned 2022 NFL Draft class of the Patriots has not helped their odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

New England has +175 odds to finish in third place in the AFC East race. The Patriots trail the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins to win the AFC East.

That said, oddsmakers would not be stunned by a second-place finish, giving the Patriots +190 odds, similar to third.

Here are the full odds:

Third-place finish +175

Second-place finish +190

First-place finish +400

Fourth-place finish +450

The good news? Believers in this Patriots team can profit should the team take back the AFC East crown. A $100 winning bet on the Patriots to win the division would pay out $500.