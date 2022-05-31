Where Warriors Stand On Injury Front Heading Into NBA Finals Vs. Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have dealt with their fair share of injuries this postseason. That’s something the Golden State Warriors can relate to as well.

The Warriors have three role players in Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala all dealing with injuries, as they all look took to return to play in the upcoming NBA Finals against the Celtics. And according to the The Athletic’s Shams Charania, those around the Warriors are optimistic the three will be able to suit up with an NBA title at stake.

Exactly when that trio will make an appearance is another story, though. Payton suffered an elbow fracture on May 3 in the second game of Golden State’s Western Conference semifinals series against the Memphis Grizzlies, but is steadily progressing to the point where it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s on the floor for Game 1 of the Finals.

“He’s possible for Game 1. Possible for Game 2,” Charania said on the Stadium’s Finals preview show on Tuesday. “But this is just a situation now where he just needs to feel comfortable with that elbow fracture. He had ligament damage as well. So how comfortable does he feel shooting the ball?”

Porter missed the final two games of the Western Conference finals with a foot issue, but Charania reported that the nine-year NBA veteran, who has averaged 20.7 minutes per game this postseason, is on track to play Game 1.

A neck injury has kept Iguodala off the court for 13 games during Golden State’s playoff run, and while he’s more of an end of the bench presence for the Warriors at this point in his career, the 38-year-old combo guard could possibly be ready for Game 1, according to Charania.

It’s promising news for the Warriors, and Celtics coach Ime Udoka also had positive updates on the health of Marcus Smart and Robert Williams on Tuesday.