Why Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Will Not Watch Remainder Of NHL Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm is not a frequent watcher of the NHL despite being a nine-year veteran of the league.

When speaking in his exit interview for the 2021-22 season on Monday, Lindholm was asked if he would watch the rest of the playoffs.

“No, I’ll maybe put it on here and there but I’ll try to kind of focus on next year,” Lindholm said, as seen on a team-provided video. “I think especially when you’re in-season with your own team it’s tough to be on the side watching because you always want to help the guys so that’s why I’m such a bad watcher of hockey.

“When you’re done for the season you can enjoy it a little bit, but I’ll try to focus more on what I need to do and enjoy the summer, recharge my batteries here.”

Lindholm is already preparing for his future in Boston, which will be lengthy given his long-term extension.