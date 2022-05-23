Why Jonnu Smith Is Glad He’s At Patriots OTAs After Skipping Last Year

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jonnu Smith spend most of his first Patriots offseason away from Gillette Stadium, choosing to skip all voluntary New England workouts following the birth of his daughter.

He’s taking a different approach ahead of Year 2.

The veteran tight end on Monday confirmed he’s been a “full participant” in the Patriots’ offseason program, which began in mid-April.

Time will tell whether the extra time at the facility will help Smith rebound from his dreadful 2021 season, but he knows the value of these spring sessions.

“(Last year) I had a baby, man, so I definitely missed a lot,” Smith said after Day 1 of organized team activities. “And then in minicamp, I had (an injury), so my offseason was choppy. I had some great things like my baby girl being born, and I had some unfortunate setbacks, as well. I definitely missed some quality time here, man, and I recognize how valuable that time is. I’m just trying to take advantage of that.”

While Smith chose to attend voluntary OTAs and workouts this year, not every Patriots player did the same. A total of 13 were not spotted at Monday’s practice, including veteran starters Matthew Judon, Adrian Phillips, Lawrence Guy and Isaiah Wynn. Disgruntled receiver N’Keal Harry also has stayed away from Foxboro this spring.

It’s unclear which of these 13 players missed practice due to injury and which ones exercised their right to sit out. The only mandatory portion of New England’s spring schedule is the team’s three-day minicamp, which runs from June 7-9.