Patriots OTAs Observations: What We Saw On Day 1 Of Spring Practice

Strange was a controversial pick based on pre-draft projections but boasts elite athleticism, a nasty on-field demeanor and a wealth of starting experience, albeit at the FCS level.

With starting left tackle Wynn absent, the Patriots tapped into Trent Brown’s positional versatility. Brown has experience at both tackle spots but played exclusively on the right side last season.

— Should be an entertaining three-way battle for the two starting outside cornerback spots between 2021 holdover Jalen Mills, returning familiar face Malcolm Butler and veteran journeyman Terrance Mitchell. Butler and Mitchell got first ups Monday, with the trio rotating throughout practice.

Mitchell, who started for Cleveland in 2020 and Houston in 2021, applied tight coverage on Parker and Kristian Wilkerson on back-to-back incompletions in 7-on-7s. Butler also stuck close to wideout Kendrick Bourne on a deep incompletion from Zappe.

Rookie Jack Jones will be part of that competition, as well. It’ll be interesting to see how he progresses this spring and summer.

Slot cornerback Jonathan Jones was a full participant in his return from shoulder surgery.

— Linebacker Raekwon McMillan impressed early in training camp last summer before tearing his ACL. Now healthy, he looks poised to compete for a starting job at inside linebacker alongside Ja’Whaun Bentley.

The 26-year-old was a Patriots target ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft before going in the second round to rival Miami. He spent three seasons with the Dolphins and another with the Las Vegas Raiders before joining the Patriots last offseason.

Despite his season-ending injury, New England signed McMillan to a one-year extension last September, signaling they envisioned a role for him in 2022.

— There’s been considerable offseason buzz around McGrone, a 2021 fifth-round draft pick who missed his rookie year with an ACL tear. McGrone was limited Monday but said his knee is fully recovered. He’ll be a player to watch in the coming weeks and months.

LB Cameron McGrone said he?s fully recovered from the ACL tear that wiped out his rookie season. There?s been a lot of praise for McGrone this offseason. pic.twitter.com/sOmU1REpQh — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 23, 2022

— After skipping all voluntary offseason work last year, Smith was present Monday and said he’s been a full participant since the program began in April. He’s looking to bounce back from a highly disappointing debut season in New England, and the extra time on the field with teammates can only help.

Smith caught one pass in competitive team drills, snagging a crosser from Jones early in 7-on-7s.

— Wideout Nelson Agholor felled Bethel with a vicious juke during a 1-on-1 tackler-versus-ball-carrier drill.

We’ll see how the exact hierarchy shakes out before Week 1, but it’s clear Meyers, Parker, Bourne and Agholor are the Patriots’ top four receivers at this point.

— Active day for receiver Tre Nixon, who caught four passes on five targets from Hoyer in team drills. The Patriots’ 2021 seventh-round pick is vying for a roster spot after spending his rookie season on the practice squad.

— Free agent signee Ty Montgomery has played wide receiver and running back in his NFL career and could do both for the Patriots. He was with the receivers on Monday, though, and also saw a lot of special teams work.

— Bourne drew cheers from his position mates when he elevated over a pad-holding staffer to haul in a nifty one-handed catch on a goal-line fade. Parker and running back Rhamondre Stevenson also showed sure hands during that unopposed drill.

— Jack Jones, Perry and running back J.J. Taylor took punt-return reps. Bill Belichick stopped by during that period to give Jones, a rookie fourth-rounder, some 1-on-1 instruction. The cornerback didn’t do much returning at Arizona State but did see some action in that role early in his college career.

Fellow rookie Marcus Jones — a prolific return man at Troy and Houston — should join that mix once he’s healthy enough to practice.

— Perry, a former quarterback at Navy, threw passes to a small group of receivers and tight ends after practice. The Patriots also utilized his versatility on their scout-team offense during one 11-on-11 period.

— Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson had the lone drop in competitive drills, flubbing a Hoyer pass.

— Longtime Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears was in attendance, watching practice from the bleachers. The team has yet to officially announce Fears’ reported retirement, so unclear what role he?ll have this season, if any.

— Continuing a trend from recent years, the Patriots practiced without Flying Elvis stickers on their helmets, and rookies sported temporary jersey numbers. These are assigned by draft slot, not position, creating always-comical sights like a wide receiver wearing No. 51 (Thornton) and a quarterback wearing No. 55 (Zappe).

First-year players won’t be given position-appropriate digits until just before the first preseason game.

— Patriots players and coaches sported Boston Celtics hats at practice in anticipation of Monday night’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 against Miami.

“Go C’s tonight,” Belichick said in his pre-practice news conference. “Big one tonight.”

Bill Belichick repping the Celtics this morning. pic.twitter.com/1xhx6q1hhO — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 23, 2022

The Celtics, who are seeking their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010, trail the Heat 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

— Practice concluded with several rounds of sprints in the 72-degree Foxboro weather. Conditioning is an important aspect of these spring sessions, especially in New England.

UP NEXT

The next two Patriots OTAs (this Wednesday and Thursday) will be closed to reporters. Their next open practice is scheduled for next Tuesday. All sessions are voluntary until the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp begins June 7.