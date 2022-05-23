Josh Donaldson Receives Suspension For Comment About Tim Anderson

NESN Logo Sign In

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson is facing a suspension following his comment toward Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

An altercation at Yankee Stadium on Saturday led Anderson to reveal that Donaldson referred to him as “Jackie,” in reference to Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in the MLB.

Players and coaches from both sides gave their opinions, and now the league has reached a verdict on the incident.

“Josh Donaldson has received a one-game suspension and a fine,” MLB insider Jon Heyman tweeted on Monday. “He has chosen to appeal.”

Donaldson’s comment was in reference to an article from years ago where Anderson called himself a modern-day Robinson.