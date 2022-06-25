Alex Verdugo Blasts Three-Run Homer To Put Red Sox Ahead Vs. Guardians

NESN Logo Sign In

The month of June has not only been kind to the Red Sox but also Alex Verdugo.

Boston were down 2-0 heading into the top of the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday. Jarren Duran had gotten the inning going with a double, but he was later thrown at third after a steal attempt.

But the Red Sox persisted, and after base hits from J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts, it was Verdugo who finished the job with a 447 foot dinger — his fifth of the year.

You may be cool, but you'll never be Alex Verdugo cool. pic.twitter.com/mWm41fVWX9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 25, 2022

Verdugo, who is not known for hitting too many home runs, last hit a homer against the Oakland Athletics on June 15; his last home run before that was on April 16 against the Minnesota Twins.

After Friday’s game, manager Alex Cora praised Verdugo for his “best game of the season,” and he paid off that praise in a big way the next day. Perhaps the left fielder’s homers come in bunches, and Verdugo could be in for a hot streak on Boston’s road trip.