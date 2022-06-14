Bucs’ Tom Brady Trolls Peyton Manning With Funny Forehead Video

OK, this is pretty funny

Tom Brady is having a lot of fun on the internet these days.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took a shot at Peyton Manning in a video posted to Brady’s Twitter account Monday night.

Brady and Manning are no strangers to ribbing one another, but now Brady has taken it to social media.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion posted a video of himself doing drills with a filter on his head and captioned it, “The kids over on tiktok are calling this the Peyton angle. Rude!”

The resemblance is uncanny, honestly.

If Manning will see the jab is up in the air, since the Hall of Fame quarterback isn’t active on Twitter. Regardless, we’re sure it won’t end here for either party.

