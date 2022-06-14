Don’t Be Surprised If Brooks Koepka Is Next PGA Tour Star To Join LIV Golf

NESN Logo Sign In

BROOKLINE — Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka took a much different route than others while addressing the ongoing situation of golfers leaving the PGA Tour for the controversial LIV Invitational Golf Series.

Unlike his PGA-committed counterparts Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, Koepka lashed out at the media Tuesday after receiving questions about LIV. He also kept the door wide open for what now might be viewed as an inevitable departure from the Tour.

Koepka, 32, allowed those feelings to marinate based on his response when asked why he remains with the PGA Tour, and whether it is a permanent decision.

“There’s been no other option to this point, so where else are you going to go?” Koepka said.

It was then acknowledged how LIV exists. Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and others, after all, officially joined the league backed by Saudi Arabian investments last week and the inaugural tournament was held in London over the weekend.

“As of last week. That’s it. I wasn’t playing last week,” Koepka said.

LIV is widely regarded as a money grab for professional golfers. It is backed by Saudi Arabian finances with massive purses attracting those looking for a payday. Mickelson reportedly was granted $200 million for joining LIV and the winner of the debut tournament received just shy of $5 million after this weekend’s 56-hole event.