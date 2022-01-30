Peyton Manning Cameo On ‘SNL’ Leads To Tom Brady Retirement Jokes

NESN Logo Sign In

The confusion around Tom Brady retiring provided fodder for “Saturday Night Live’s” long-running “Weekend Update” sketch on Saturday.

Brady was the subject of major talking points Saturday, as an ESPN report said he was retiring. That was widely disputed, although the latest rumors are that he still intends to call it a career.

That news came down just in time for “Saturday Night Live’s” airing, as Brady’s longtime rival, Peyton Manning, was a guest on “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost and Michael Che. When asked by Jost about Brady, Manning likened it to hit Netflix series “Emily In Paris.”

“Yeah, I’m not sure it’s true,” Manning said, via Boston.com. “I think it’s probably just speculation, but if it were me, I probably would retire, too, if it gave me more time to watch ‘Emily in Paris.’ And I really think for Tom right now, it’s just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships — sort of like Emily.”

Candidly, “Emily In Paris” might be more interesting than the Brady “will he/won’t he” discourse.

Also, Manning was pretty good in this spot. Maybe Brady dragging out the retirement thing a few more weeks will lend itself to more Manning cameos on “SNL.” That would be fun.