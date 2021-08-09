NESN Logo Sign In

As Peyton Manning was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday, it was only right his speech mention Tom Brady.

The legendary quarterback rivalry is instrumental to both of their legacies. So much so that Brady even flew up to Canton, Ohio, for the celebration and sat in Manning’s section.

But of course, jokes are going to be thrown whenever they’re in the same vicinity — they’re golf buddies. Still, it was cool to see Manning shout Brady out as he gave thanks for the gold jacket.

“Next year, acceptance speeches will probably shrink to four minutes,” Manning said. “And speaking of rivals, my good friend Tom Brady is here tonight, and by the time he’s inducted … “

Manning trailed off to allow for some healthy booing from the crowd.

“By the time Tom Brady is inducted in his first year of eligibility in the year 2035, he’ll only have time to post his acceptance speech on his Instagram account.”

Similarly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback cracked some complimentary jokes leading up to the ceremony.