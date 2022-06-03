Celtics ‘Kept Things The Same’ In Game 1 Finals Victory Vs. Warriors

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics won Game 1 of the NBA Finals in historic fashion Thursday, and the game plan for Boston against the Golden State Warriors was a simple one.

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard was tasked with guarding three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry and did his part. He also scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in 16 minutes of action. Pritchard explained if there was anything different coach Ime Udoka told the players during the game.

“We went out there and kept things the same,” Pritchard told reporters. “We’ve been in big time series against Brooklyn (Nets), Milwaukee (Bucks), the (Miami) Heat and now Golden State. We’re not changing anything up, just keep on going and make a run. They’re gonna make their runs and just control it.”

This young core of the Celtics has not been in the NBA Finals, and experience was a big talking point heading into the series. Pritchard spoke on if there were nerves for Boston.

“I think everybody had nerves from our side,” Pritchard said. “It’s our first time being here, but it’s more being excited and ready for the moment, just getting up and down. I think it went away quick but definitely excited.”

Pritchard shot an efficient 2-for-3 from the 3-point line, and he and the Celtics will look to keep up their efficiency from beyond the arc in Game 2 on Sunday.