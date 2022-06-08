Check Out TD Garden’s Special Look Ahead Of Celtics-Warriors Game 3

Boston is reminding the world that they're fighting for banner 18

Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will be the first finals game TD Garden in 12 seasons. The folks over on Causeway Street have made sure to dress things up for the occasion.

The lower bowl of TD Garden is emblazoned with green and white t-shirts that will spell out, ‘BOS’, ‘617’ and ’18’; all of which will serve as reminders for the Warriors of where they are and what their opponents are fighting for.

While Celtics fans rock those free t-shirts, they will be treated to a special halftime performance by one of Jayson Tatum’s favorite musical artists.

The scene outside TD Garden and around Boston will be similarly decked out with Celtics regalia in support of the hometown team.

The Celtics will look to take a 2-1 series lead in Wednesday’s matchup. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

