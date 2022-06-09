Draymond Green’s Wife Calls Out Celtics Fans After Game 3 Of NBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had a mild-mannered response to the chants he received from the Boston Celtics crowd at TD Garden in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, had the completely opposite reaction.

Renee lashed out at Celtics fans on social media for their obscenities in their jeers toward Green, who has become public enemy No. 1 for Boston’s fanbase after his on-court antics, which included getting into it with Celtics star Jaylen Brown, in Game 2.

“Tough loss (Wednesday) BUT in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players! Are they not human? Is someone standing at your job saying off the wall things to you?” Renee said on her Instagram story. “The @nba has the audacity to have a whole code of conduct card at every seat about fans and their behavior and how they could be ejected from a game or banned but a whole crowd/section/numerous people get to chant (expletive) YOU DRAYMOND @money23green or call him a (expletive) or (expletive)?! And nothing?? Like that’s ok?! Warriors fans would NEVER!! My kids were at the game tonight hearing that mess! Very DISGUSTING of you little @celtics fans. Just shameful!”

When Green, who was a non-factor in Game 3 by totaling just two points, three assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes, was asked for his reaction to the treatment he received from the fans following the contest, his response was much shorter and more subdued than that of his coach Steve Kerr and teammate Klay Thompson.

“They just talking,” Green said, per NBA’s Twitter. “Not really my job to react to them. So, they did what I expected.”

Celtics fans will most likely direct plenty of chants in Green’s direction again in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, which is scheduled to tip off from TD Garden at 9 p.m. ET on Friday.