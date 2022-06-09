Warriors Seemingly Took Exception To TD Garden Chants At Draymond Green

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Green Teamers at TD Garden let Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green have it early and often during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Green, who entered Wednesday night as Public Enemy No. 1 after his Game 2 antics, was met with loud boos when he was introduced during the startling lineup and those boos turned into chants directed at the veteran throughout the contest. Some chants may or may not have included expletives from the crowd.

Well, Warriors head coach Steven Kerr took exception to those “(Expletive) You, Draymond!” and “Draymond Sucks!” rally cries.

“On the crowd’s response to Draymond? Classy. Very classy,” Kerr told reporters after Golden State’s 116-100 defeat, as shared by NBC Sports Boston.

"Classy. Very classy."



Steve Kerr on the Boston crowd's response to Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/HaNGf2FMkK — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 9, 2022

Green’s teammate Klay Thompson seemed to take offense as well, echoing Kerr’s comments.

“We’ve played in front of rude people before,” Thompson said. “Dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy. Good job Boston.”