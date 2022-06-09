Check Out These Sights, Sounds From Two Patriots Minicamp Practices

Minicamp came and went this week in New England, giving us an early preview of the 2022 Patriots.
Bill Belichick called off Thursday’s mandatory practice due to inclement weather. So, we’re left with two eventful sessions to review and dissect.
There was a lot to take in, from Mac Jones showing an improved deep ball to Matt Patricia seemingly emerging as the favorite to land play-calling duties. Rookie cornerback Jack Jones also showed out well, as did second-year wideout Tre Nixon. Oh, and N’Keal Harry looked like… N’Keal Harry.
You can click here for our in-depth observations from Day 1, and click here for similar thoughts on Day 2.
Both practices also gave reporters roughly 15 minutes to take photos and record videos (the Patriots produced footage, too). With that in mind, let’s check out some of the top sights and sounds from New England’s minicamp:
The Patriots held team meetings and strength/conditioning workouts Thursday despite skipping practice. New England is scheduled to have two additional, voluntary OTAs practices next week.
In the past, Belichick has canceled the final day of OTAs and opted for team-bonding exercises. No word yet on whether he plans to do so this year.