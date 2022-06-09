Check Out These Sights, Sounds From Two Patriots Minicamp Practices

NESN Logo Sign In

Minicamp came and went this week in New England, giving us an early preview of the 2022 Patriots.

Bill Belichick called off Thursday’s mandatory practice due to inclement weather. So, we’re left with two eventful sessions to review and dissect.

There was a lot to take in, from Mac Jones showing an improved deep ball to Matt Patricia seemingly emerging as the favorite to land play-calling duties. Rookie cornerback Jack Jones also showed out well, as did second-year wideout Tre Nixon. Oh, and N’Keal Harry looked like… N’Keal Harry.

Both practices also gave reporters roughly 15 minutes to take photos and record videos (the Patriots produced footage, too). With that in mind, let’s check out some of the top sights and sounds from New England’s minicamp:

Also spotted Belichick in coverage on running backs and lining up in the backfield during one defensive drill. Certainly remaining active at 70 years old. https://t.co/ezLzBeI2RP — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 7, 2022

A first-class guy.



BB congratulates Romeo Crennel on his retirement after 50 years in coaching. pic.twitter.com/lshITCcQC1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2022

Bill Belichick, rocking the Celtics hat, wishes the team good luck for tonight's game pic.twitter.com/VfkIXkLsG2 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) June 8, 2022

Jon Bon Jovi in the house today. Chatting with Robert Kraft as practice begins. pic.twitter.com/af9bBjwA1S — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 8, 2022

High-point drills from Patriots corners: pic.twitter.com/JcCCjrrXfa — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) June 8, 2022

Mac Jones jamming to some Bon Jovi in warmups (video just missed the air guitar) pic.twitter.com/Pc4kOtEEIJ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 8, 2022

Mac Jones to Tyquan Thornton pic.twitter.com/jr5OpFYhdI — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) June 8, 2022

Mac Jones had a brace on his left knee today. Didn?t appear bothered by it, but a change from yesterday. pic.twitter.com/BEmSJcn2kj — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 8, 2022

Small thing that made an impression: Rookie CB Jack Jones (53) drops the ball going through this drill ? and after retrieving it, inserts himself back in for another rep – ahead of others before him – to try again before the drill ends. pic.twitter.com/IyFFgFKYWQ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 8, 2022

The Patriots held team meetings and strength/conditioning workouts Thursday despite skipping practice. New England is scheduled to have two additional, voluntary OTAs practices next week.

In the past, Belichick has canceled the final day of OTAs and opted for team-bonding exercises. No word yet on whether he plans to do so this year.