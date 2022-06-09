Celtics Fans Give Draymond Green Villainous Treatment In Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics fans have a bone to pick with Draymond Green after his antics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and they let that much be known the first chance they got.

Celtics fans showered Green with boos during pregame introductions and throughout the early minutes of Game 3 at TD Garden in Boston.

Draymond Green showered in boos? #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/vtHRAiPOTw — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 9, 2022

Every time Green touched the ball on Golden State’s early possessions, those in attendance would rain boos down upon him until he gave the ball up, or missed a shot, which led to a chorus of cheers.

They even joined in on a few NSFW chants together as well.

It’s all but a certainty that Green will face the same fate in any game he plays in Boston for the foreseeable future.