Garrett Whitlock Inspired By Cy Young Winner In Recent Bullpen Session

It hasn’t been an easy road back for Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock, who’s been shelved with a hip injury since June 10 and has been impacted by multiple setbacks. But things are looking up.

Whitlock has returned to the mound for the Red Sox in advance of a rehab assignment, and did so while drawing inspiration from a former Cy Young Award winner.

Whitlock said he heard Scherzer goes full uni for his bullpen sessions so he plans on doing so moving forward to make his reps as gamelike as possible https://t.co/l7RzLT6lca — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) June 29, 2022

Whitlock’s bullpen session drew extra eyes, as he wore his full uniform during the workout. When asked for an explanation, he told Alex Speier of the Boston Globe he wanted to replicate the action of a real game. Something he learned from New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer.

Scherzer is working back from an injury of his own, where his tactic of throwing in full uniform was picked up on by Whitlock. Now, it just remains to be seen when and where the 26-year old Red Sox pitcher will be returning.