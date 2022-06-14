Celtics Wrap: Warriors Beat Boston In Game 5, On Brink Of NBA Title

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics put together a terrific third quarter, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Golden State Warriors notched a 104-94 victory in a pivotal Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at Chase Center.

The Warriors now hold a 3-2 series lead and are one win away from winning the NBA title.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The same problems that plagued the Celtics through the first four games of the NBA Finals, proved calamitous once again in Game 5.

Turnovers haunted the Celtics as they coughed the ball up 18 times, which led to 22 points for the Warriors. Boston clearly hasn’t learned their lesson no matter how times turnovers derail the team. The Celtics have not won a game in the postseason when they turn the ball over more than 15 times.

It wasn’t just the turnovers as the Celtics struggled at the free-throw line, which only compounded their offensive issues. Boston finished 21-for-31 from the charity stripe.

The Celtics also got caught up in the officiating in the final frame and were visibly frustrated at points as the Warriors overwhelmed them in the fourth quarter. The Warriors outscored Boston, 29-20, over the final 12 minutes.