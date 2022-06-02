Kendrick Bourne Reveals 2022 Patriots Have ‘New System’ On Offense

NESN Logo Sign In

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense will look — or, at the very least, sound — different following the departure of longtime coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Speaking with NESN.com on Thursday, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said the Patriots’ revamped offensive coaching staff — which lost McDaniels and four other assistants this offseason — is running a “new system” this season.

Bourne didn’t share specifics about this system but said it uses different verbiage than the offense New England ran under McDaniels.

“New words, new terminology. That’s the biggest thing,” Bourne said at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts Golf Classic at Pinehills Golf Club. “Football is football; I say it all the time. It’s lines on the paper, and you follow the lines, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to be a football player, and you have to sometimes adjust. You can’t just follow the exact line and get covered. You have to be a savvy football player.

“I’m getting paid to use my ability, and they put me in position to use my ability. So once I’m in position and know what I’m doing, now it’s time to use my ability, and that’s the biggest thing. So (I’m) learning the new terms and just building that relationship with the new coaches.”

The most notable of those new coaches is Joe Judge, who returned to New England this offseason following an unsuccessful two-year run as head coach of the New York Giants. Judge primarily focused on special teams during his first Patriots stint, but he’s now tasked with coaching up Mac Jones and the team’s other quarterbacks.

Matt Patricia also is back in a coaching role — his first on the offensive side of the ball since 2005 — after serving as a Patriots advisor last season. He’s working with New England’s O-line.