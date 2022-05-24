Patriots OTAs Opener Adds Fuel To Bill Belichick-Offensive Playcaller Fire

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — There was nothing that happened during Monday’s OTAs opener that eliminated the possibility of Bill Belichick calling offensive plays for the Patriots this season.

In fact, after New England’s well-attended practice outside Gillette Stadium, it’s easier than ever to envision Belichick succeeding Josh McDaniels in 2022.

The mystery surrounding the Patriots’ offensive coaching staff has been a hotly debated topic all offseason — even Mike Krzyzewski has a take. Some reports have indicated that Joe Judge will carry the playsheet, while others have identified Matt Patricia as the likeliest coach to handle playcalling duties. At least one report has suggested the two could engage in a play-calling competition in training camp. With nobody on New England’s staff saying anything about their specific roles, speculation has persisted into late spring.

All the while, there have been some rumors indicating Belichick could give himself an increased offensive role in Year 2 of the Mac Jones era. During a news conference before Monday’s practice, the Patriots head coach was asked point-blank whether he’ll call offensive plays this season.

“I’ve called them and I haven’t called them,” the 70-year-old said. “And other people have called them and they haven’t called them. So, we’ll see.”

That’s a classic Belichickian answer, to be sure. And it was par for the course with much of what he said Monday when asked about New England’s offensive coaching staff. But it also wasn’t a denial.

The confirmation we did receive arrived moments later on the practice field when Belichick showed he very much is involved on offense — at least at this point.