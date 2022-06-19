Matt Fitzpatrick Claims U.S. Open In Thrilling Finish At Country Club

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Matt Fitzpatrick might as well get himself a membership at The Country Club.
Fitzpatrick shot a 2-under par 68 during the final round on Sunday to finish 6-under par 274 and claim the outright victory in the 122nd U.S. Open. Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Amateur at the same historic layout in Brookline nine years ago.
Will Zalatoris, who played in the final group with Fitzpatrick, missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole. It would have forced a playoff after Fitzpatrick tapped in a putt for par. Zalatoris shot a 3-under 67 in the round while a birdie putt at the par-3 11th gave him a two-stroke lead on Fitzpatrick with seven holes to play.
Fitzpatrick owes a majority of his $3.15 million purse to the flat stick. He converted a stunning birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole before adding another birdie putt on the par-4 15th.
Those were two of Fitzpatrick’s five birdies Sunday while the Englishman had three bogies, as well.
Scottie Scheffler looked to be in position to claim the U.S. Open himself after four frontside birdies allowed him to take the outright lead at 6-under. Scheffler, however, dropped back with consecutive bogies on the par-4 10th and par-3 11th. The No. 1 golfer in the world finished in a tie for second with Zalatoris at 5-under 275.
Jon Rahm and Keegan Bradley, who teed off in the second to last group, fell down the leaderboard. Rahm shot a 4-over 74 in the final round while Bradley was 3-over through the first three holes on the day. The New England native carded a 1-over 71 on Sunday to finish in a tie for seventh at 1-under 279.