Matt Fitzpatrick Claims U.S. Open In Thrilling Finish At Country Club

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Matt Fitzpatrick might as well get himself a membership at The Country Club.

Fitzpatrick shot a 2-under par 68 during the final round on Sunday to finish 6-under par 274 and claim the outright victory in the 122nd U.S. Open. Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Amateur at the same historic layout in Brookline nine years ago.

Will Zalatoris, who played in the final group with Fitzpatrick, missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole. It would have forced a playoff after Fitzpatrick tapped in a putt for par. Zalatoris shot a 3-under 67 in the round while a birdie putt at the par-3 11th gave him a two-stroke lead on Fitzpatrick with seven holes to play.

Fitzpatrick owes a majority of his $3.15 million purse to the flat stick. He converted a stunning birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole before adding another birdie putt on the par-4 15th.

FROM DOWNTOWN ?? @MattFitz94 turns the tide with a birdie at the 13th. #USOPEN pic.twitter.com/vNyll09b3E — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 19, 2022

Two shots in front and the family loves it! ?@MattFitz94 leads the #USOpen with three holes to play. pic.twitter.com/y3M4LVCfil — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 19, 2022

Those were two of Fitzpatrick’s five birdies Sunday while the Englishman had three bogies, as well.