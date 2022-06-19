This Minor Roster Tweak Could Pay Big Dividends For Celtics Next Season

NESN Logo Sign In

After making an appearance in the NBA Finals and with the core of the team set to return next season, many expect it won’t take long until the Boston Celtics are back on that stage.

The Celtics believe that to be true, seeing a bright future ahead of them despite their myriad of shortcomings against the Golden State Warriors in the finals. But for the Celtics to get over the final hump in their way and hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy, minor roster tweaks will be needed to help get them over the top.

While Celtics fans will clamor for a true point guard after the team’s offense struggled mightily in the finals, that isn’t Boston’s biggest need. Sure, Marcus Smart probably isn’t ideal at that spot, but he’s more than serviceable, playing the role well enough to get the Celtics to within two wins of the organization’s 18th championship.

What the Celtics really need is a veteran type of player who won’t gobble up many minutes or demand the basketball, but can seize a moment or two off the bench, especially in pressure-packed situations in the playoffs. Maybe even a respected veteran who has already won a championship, and can divulge secrets to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on how to cross the finish line with an NBA title in hand.

For the Celtics, it feels like they need a player similar to James Posey or P.J. Brown, who both made key contributions to Boston’s last title in 2008.

Fortifying the bench in this way is key for the Celtics due to how Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard shriveled in the bright lights of the finals. Derrick White assumed a large role in the playoffs, but he displayed he’s a streaky player that is difficult to always rely on.

Adding a player to Boston’s roster would take some tinkering from president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. Every player currently on the Celtics is signed for next season, except for Sam Hauser and Juwan Morgan, who have club options for the 2022-23 campaign.