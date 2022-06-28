NBA Rumors: Will Hardy Leaving Celtics To Take Jazz Head Coaching Job

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time since he became CEO of the Utah Jazz back in December, it appears Danny Ainge has pried someone away from the Celtics organization.

Will Hardy, who served as an assistant coach in Boston under Ime Udoka this past season, is on the verge of becoming the next head coach of the Jazz, as first reported by The Atheltic’s Shams Charania. Hardy will replace Quin Synder, who resigned earlier this month after eight seasons in Utah.

“Jazz CEO Danny Ainge and his front office underwent an extensive coaching search process that included former head coaches, top assistants, G League coaches and former players,” Charania tweeted Tuesday. “Will Hardy — the top assistant on Ime Udoka’s Boston staff — emerged as the strong frontrunner.”

The 34-year-old Hardy began his NBA coaching career in San Antonio, where he first worked in the Spurs video room before joining Gregg Popovich’s coaching staff. It’s also where Hardy came in contact with Udoka, who brought the former to Boston upon taking the Celtics head coaching job last June.

This marks Hardy’s first NBA head coaching opportunity after previously interviewing with the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder.