No, Celtics Should Not Consider Jaylen Brown Trade (Even For Kevin Durant)

Those including Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown in trade speculation should put it to rest.

The Celtics would be stupid if they traded Brown, a budding two-way talent who’s not even 26 years old, regardless if it was done to acquire high-level superstars like Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal. Durant reportedly is seriously mulling over his future with the Brooklyn Nets — perhaps that’s changed with Kyrie Irving opting into his player option — while Beal has yet to sign his next contract with the Washington Wizards.

Teams all over the league salivate at the potential to acquire players like Durant and Beal. But teams all over the league also search for players like Brown.

Brown’s continued to improve each season and possesses the mental makeup that makes it fair to assume he will do so again entering the 2022-23 campaign. He’s, again, just 25 years old. The Celtics have two of the best players in the NBA at 25 or younger with First Team All-NBA selection Jayson Tatum complementing Brown. A majority of NBA teams now enter the offseason envying the position the Celtics find themselves in. Those teams want Boston’s recipe. And Brown’s current skillset and long-term potential is a key reason behind that.

Now, this isn’t to say that Brown currently is the caliber of player as someone like Durant. Durant is on a different playing field that all but a few as one of the top-5 talents in the league. But there’s more to it than just that — a simple one-for-one swap.

Brad Stevens and company undoubtedly will think about the long-term potential, and they should.

The combination of Brown and Tatum presents the potential of sustained success that Durant and Tatum might not. And it’s not as if the NBA plays out the way many think it will on paper right away. Durant could enter the fold in Boston only to not work with Tatum in the first season. And then what? Meanwhile, Green Teamers just witnessed a historic in-season turnaround with Brown and Tatum that propelled the Celtics to the NBA Finals. One Finals appearance doesn’t guarantee future trips, of course, but it hints at the potential.