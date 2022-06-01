Nick Wright Makes Bold Guarantee About Celtics’ Al Horford Before NBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

Al Horford has a solid basketball résumé that includes five NBA All-Star selections, an All-NBA Third Team selection (2011), an All-Defensive Second Team selection (2018) and two NCAA titles.

The glaring omission: an NBA championship ring.

Horford now has a chance to secure that coveted piece of jewelry when the Boston Celtics face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. And FS1’s Nick Wright believes that would put the finishing touches on a Hall of Fame career.

“If they win the championship — I don’t agree with this, I don’t think it should happen — but I guarantee it will,” Wright said Tuesday on “First Things First.” “If the Celtics win the title, Al Horford’s going to make the Hall of Fame.”

That’s a bold guarantee.

Then again, the standards for earning enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame aren’t exactly sky-high relative to other sports. And Horford, who’s in the midst of his 15th NBA season, had a decorated college career at the University of Florida. So, perhaps it’s not farfetched.

“You’re going to say, ‘Nick, you’re crazy.’ Put his résumé next to Reggie Miller, then remind yourself that his college championships count,” Wright said. “Put them next (to each other). Same number of All-Star appearances.”