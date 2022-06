NESN Logo Sign In

What a homecoming it’s been for Bobby Dalbec.

The Seattle native and current Boston Red Sox first baseman hit the go-ahead blow two nights in a row against the Mariners. Dalbec’s solo-home run scraped against the wall to take a 6-5 on Saturday in T-Mobile Park.

Watch the home run here:

The ball was almost robbed by Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker, but had just enough. The blast was Dalbec’s fifth of the season and second in as many days.