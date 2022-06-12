Zane Smith On Kyle Busch ‘I Hate Coming In Second, Especially To Him’

'Man, I hate finishing second, especially to him'

by

NASCAR Truck Series driver Zane Smith is never a fan of losing, but he really didn’t like what went down at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday.

Smith finished in second place, one spot behind Kyle Busch.

“Man, I hate finishing second, especially to him,” Smith said, as seen on Fox Sports postgame coverage. “That last lap was the fastest lap of the race for me. I just wish I was a little closer so I would have had a shot at him.”

Smith never really had a shot after his slow start, and Busch, another driver who is not a fan of losing, took advantage. The 37-year-old veteran was facing adversity entering the event, as it was his fifth and final chance to win a Truck Series race. Busch has won a trucks race in every season since 2012 and was able to keep his streak alive up in his final opportunity.

More NASCAR:

Zane Smith On Kyle Busch ‘I Hate Coming In Second, Especially To Him’
NESN 360 cta
Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez
Previous Article

Watch Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Blast Go-Ahead Home Run Vs. Mariners

Picked For You

Related