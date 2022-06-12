Zane Smith On Kyle Busch ‘I Hate Coming In Second, Especially To Him’

NESN Logo Sign In

NASCAR Truck Series driver Zane Smith is never a fan of losing, but he really didn’t like what went down at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday.

Smith finished in second place, one spot behind Kyle Busch.

“Man, I hate finishing second, especially to him,” Smith said, as seen on Fox Sports postgame coverage. “That last lap was the fastest lap of the race for me. I just wish I was a little closer so I would have had a shot at him.”

Smith never really had a shot after his slow start, and Busch, another driver who is not a fan of losing, took advantage. The 37-year-old veteran was facing adversity entering the event, as it was his fifth and final chance to win a Truck Series race. Busch has won a trucks race in every season since 2012 and was able to keep his streak alive up in his final opportunity.