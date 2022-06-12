Red Sox Wrap: Dylan Moore’s Walk Off Spoils Bobby Dalbec’s Big Moment

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Seattle Mariners in walk-off fashion 7-6 on Saturday night.

The Red Sox fall to 31-29, and the Mariners improved their record to 27-32.

Check out of the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

T-Mobile Park enjoyed a heck of ride throughout the night. Bobby Dalbec appeared to be the hero again for a second night in a row. The first baseman hit a solo shot in the top of the ninth inning that was nearly caught by Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker.

However, the Mariners rallied against reliever Hansel Robles. Seattle scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Robles his fourth blown save of the season. The Mariners won off RBI singles from Abraham Toro and Dylan Moore.

Rafael Devers got the night going with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, but Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez matched the Red Sox third baseman with a two-run shot of his own in the bottom of the second inning. Dalbec wasn’t the only Boston player to hit a homer on back-to-back nights as J.D. Martinez appears to have found his groove with a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning.

STARS OF THE GAME

— J.P. Crawford led the game with three hits going 3-for-4 on the night. The Mariners shortstop scored the tying runs in the fifth and ninth innings.