Warriors’ Steve Kerr ‘Drops Mic’ With Take On Mindset For NBA Finals

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr knows what’s at stake in the NBA Finals, and he’s aware of the great challenge that Golden State’s opponent will present.

As such, the eight-time champion seemingly believes talking about “mindset” for the final series of the NBA season is a waste of time.

Kerr wanted to make as much clear Tuesday when he was asked about having an “appropriate fear” for going up against the Boston Celtics on basketball’s biggest stage.

“Anybody who needs to be reminded to have appropriate fear in the NBA Finals should just not show up,” Kerr told reporters, per a clip shared by NBC Sports Bay Area. “Like, just go home. There’s no such thing as appropriate fear in the Finals. Like, this is the NBA Finals. Boston’s one of the very best teams in the league, No. 1 defense. We’re well aware of how good they are. The main thing is focusing strategically on what we have to do to try to win and getting everybody healthy and ready to roll.”

Kerr then offered a straightforward directive to those who need that reminder.

“If you don’t have it, then watch it on TV,” Kerr told reporters. “Mic drop.”

The Warriors and the Celtics will meet for Game 1 of their best-of-seven series Thursday night. Tipoff from Chase Center is set for 9 p.m. ET.