Tommy Pham Calls Mike Trout ‘Worst Commissioner In Fantasy Sports’

Fantasy football can be filled with drama, but there might not be a league with more of it than the one Tommy Pham played in last year.

The Reds outfielder was suspended three games by Major League Baseball for slapping Joc Pederson in the face Friday ahead of Cincinnati’s game against the San Francisco Giants. Pederson revealed Pham was upset because of a rule in the fantasy league they were in together, which allowed Pederson to stash a player who was on injured reserve and fill the empty spot with a free agent.

Pham failed to mention he was doing the exact same thing, although he also claimed Pederson was messing with his money and there were some things said about his former San Diego Padres team. Pederson showed screenshots of the group chat exchange and the GIF he used to poke fun at the Padres.

Now, Pham has directed his anger toward Mike Trout because the Los Angeles Angels star was the commissioner of the league.

“Trout did a terrible job, man,” Pham told reporters prior to the Reds’ win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, per Cincinnati.com. “Trout is the worst commissioner in fantasy sports because he allowed a lot of (stuff) to go on, and he could’ve solved it all. I don’t want to be the (expletive) commissioner; I’ve got other (stuff) to do. (Trout) didn’t want to do it. We put it on him, so it’s kind of our fault, too, because we made him commissioner.”

If you put the responsibilities of a $10,000 fantasy football league on someone who doesn’t want to do it because you’ve got “other (stuff) to do,” it’s hard to feel bad.

Sure, it’s a lot of money, but rules are rules.