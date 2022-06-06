Al Horford Claims Draymond Green’s Antics Had ‘No Impact’ On Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics lost a tough game to even the series against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals at 1-1 in San Francisco on Sunday.

In the game, Warriors power forward Draymond Green was up to his typical antics, antagonizing his opponents with trash talk and borderline dirty plays.

He got in multiple altercations, and was close to an ejection after purposefully falling and laying on Celtics forward Jaylen Brown following a 3-point attempt. He already had a technical in the game, and pushed his luck with a lame move to anger Brown.

Draymond Green and Jaylen Brown had to be separated after this interaction. pic.twitter.com/pyEdSepMjV — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2022

The technical came on a borderline form tackle by Green on Celtics forward Grant Williams, another play that was completely out of line and childish.

Grant Williams and Draymond Green getting chippy early in Game 2 ? pic.twitter.com/h4QIgD8b1y — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2022

Al Horford appeared to have taken exception to his typical style of play when giving a very blunt answer about how Green’s altercations impacted the Celtics.