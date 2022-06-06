Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Felt Like Warriors ‘Got Away With A Lot’ In Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was not a fan of how Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors was officiated on Sunday.

After the blowout 107-88 loss, the C’s prolific scorer said the Warriors got away with a lot in the game, seemingly directed toward his altercation with Draymond Green.

He walked reporters through the incident after the game.

“That situation… Draymond fouled me on the (3-point attempt) and put his legs on my head or whatever,” Brown told reporters after the game. “I tried to get up, but that’s what they’re going to do, that’s what he’s going to do, try to muck the game up, try to raise a level of intensity. We got to raise ours, I felt like they got away with a lot tonight but we got to come ready to play. Come ready to beat that physicality on both ends.

Green attempted to get in the Celtics’ heads all night, and was a part of many scuffles throughout the game. After an early technical foul, the play involving Brown could have been enough for the Warriors power forward to receive an ejection, but he remained in the game.

The Celtics will look to regain the series lead and increase their physicality in Game 3 against the Warriors at TD Garden on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.