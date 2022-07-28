Alex Cora Addresses Franchy Cordero’s Messy Night In Red Sox Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Franchy Cordero probably would like to put Wednesday night far in the past.

The Red Sox first baseman committed three errors –including two on one play in the second inning — in Boston’s 7-6 loss to the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park to bring his total to 10 on the season.

After dropping a ground ball for his first error, Cordero threw over to first base with Nathan Eovaldi covering the bag. The ball sailed over the pitcher’s head and into the Red Sox dugout. The third error came in the eighth inning when Cordero threw the ball over John Schreiber’s head, once again landing in the Red Sox bullpen and allowing Nolan Jones to not only reach base safely but advance to second, which set up the game-tying run two batters later.

Cordero, who is new to the first base position, was talked to by manager Alex Cora after the first set of errors.

“The first one, I talked to him. I said, ‘As soon as you drop it, just don’t go to the next play because it has to be a great play,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “‘You’re going to your back and a lot of bad things can happen.’ He’s still learning the position. He hasn’t played too much at first base. He’s been better than last year, but obviously there’s going to be plays that it’s the first time it happens or he’s gonna rush to do it. It’s just tough. … When you don’t play good defense, this is what happens.”

It’s likely the Red Sox will need to stick with Cordero at first base with Christian Arroyo on the injured list and Bobby Dalbec needing to play third base with Rafael Devers also on the IL.

The Red Sox look to split the series with the Guardians in the finale Thursday night. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action beginning at 6 p.m. on NESN.