Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Addresses Poor Defense In Latest Loss

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Cleveland Guardians in back-to-back games, dropping their 50th game, remaining winless in series played in the month of July.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora addressed Boston’s poor defensive play, which has proved to be costly in the second half of the season.

“We didn’t play good defense, and in the end, that’s the result. You give the opposition more than 27 outs at this level, you’re gonna pay the price,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “The two groundballs, the bunt, we didn’t make the plays. It’s been going on for a while here. Defensively, we were really good for a while and we haven’t been good the last two and a half weeks.”

Red Sox first baseman Franchy Cordero was charged with all three of Boston’s errors, leading to two unearned runs on pitcher Nathan Eovaldi’s final pitching line.

Cora added: “Obviously, he’s trying. The first one I talked to him… He hasn’t played too much at first base. He’s been better than last year but obviously, there’s gonna be plays that it’s the first time it happens or he’s gonna rush to do it… Regardless of how it goes, or whatever, when you don’t play good defense, this is what happens.”

Here are a few more notes from Wednesday’s Red Sox-Guardians game:

— Cordero is tied for the 5th most in errors committed by first basemen in Major League Baseball. According to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, Cordero and Ex-Red Sox Mo Vaughn are the only two first basemen to commit three errors in a single game since 1945.